Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $647,000 Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 2,197.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,097,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,738,000 after buying an additional 3,917,838 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $101,741,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 123.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,718,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,621 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 320.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,726,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 249.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,837,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,229,639. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.96.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

