Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,203 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,890,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,970,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,686,000 after buying an additional 956,583 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,319,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,464,000 after buying an additional 51,672 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,427,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,040,000 after buying an additional 177,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,323,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,667,000 after buying an additional 944,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.14. 5,289,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,372,082. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $50.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MS shares. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

