Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 15,077 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,077 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPG. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.42. 2,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,761. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.54. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $122.60.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

