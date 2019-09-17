Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 197 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 24,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded down $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.00. 9,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,391. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1-year low of $119.79 and a 1-year high of $173.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.76%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.23 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.91.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

