Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 155.2% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.2% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 240.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.08.

ODFL stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.50. 7,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,191. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.21%.

In other news, insider David S. Congdon sold 30,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $4,990,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,351.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $204,074.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,610.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,799 shares of company stock valued at $14,586,493 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

