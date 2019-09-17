TRAXIA Market Capitalization Reaches $908,909.00 (TMT)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TMT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One TRAXIA token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. TRAXIA has a market capitalization of $908,909.00 and $46,138.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00205776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.06 or 0.01220210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00094611 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015989 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020846 BTC.

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRAXIA Token Trading

TRAXIA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAXIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRAXIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

