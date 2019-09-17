Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRVN shares. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Trevena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trevena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. 1,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.54. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

