TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $65.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.89. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $76.92.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $231.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.25 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Edward Griese sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $33,079.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,713,367.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,594 shares of company stock worth $9,747,877 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in TriNet Group by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 69,531 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 196,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,323,000 after acquiring an additional 33,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

