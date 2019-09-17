Tripio (TRIO) Trading 19.7% Higher This Week

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Tripio has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. Tripio has a market capitalization of $13.34 million and $4.20 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, OKEx and HADAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tripio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00206330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.62 or 0.01223000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00095475 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00016067 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020912 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio’s launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio. The official website for Tripio is trip.io.

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.