Truegame Price Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Truegame has a market cap of $400,520.00 and $43,401.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00205637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.73 or 0.01245006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00095202 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00016122 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020281 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io.

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

