UBS Group Raises Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Price Target to $37.00

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.21.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $715.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.84 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.19%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, Director Jeffrey N. Watanabe sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $251,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Micah A. Kane sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $124,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 446,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.