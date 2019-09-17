Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Unilever were worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 41,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 387,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after acquiring an additional 32,946 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 947,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,696,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.47. The stock had a trading volume of 509,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,580. Unilever N.V. has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day moving average is $60.14. The firm has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

