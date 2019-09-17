United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 1,463 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,211,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,958,000 after buying an additional 89,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,236,000 after purchasing an additional 270,888 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Paychex by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,859 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $488,113.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,791 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $152,790.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,545.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,436. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.06. 47,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,523. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $61.32 and a one year high of $88.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The company had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

