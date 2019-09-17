United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 28,183 Shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 1,828.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,183 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 63.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 44.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 121.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 45.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 127.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RACE. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.48.

Shares of RACE stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.96. 17,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,649. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. Ferrari NV has a 12-month low of $93.85 and a 12-month high of $170.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 50.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari NV will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

