United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 208,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carbon Black by 240.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Carbon Black by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carbon Black in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carbon Black in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Carbon Black by 1,748.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBLK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.94. 27,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,577. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Carbon Black Inc has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. Carbon Black had a negative return on equity of 37.82% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carbon Black Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Viscuso sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Morley sold 79,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,508,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,254 shares of company stock worth $6,161,404. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

CBLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Carbon Black from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Carbon Black from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Carbon Black from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carbon Black in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carbon Black from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Carbon Black currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.97.

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

