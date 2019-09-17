United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 171 Shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDSO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

MDSO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.79. 16,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,231. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.23. Medidata Solutions Inc has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $98.60.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.95 million. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDSO. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Medidata Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Medidata Solutions from $85.00 to $92.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Medidata Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered Medidata Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Medidata Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

