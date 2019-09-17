United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.30. 41,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,694. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.32. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.25 and a 12-month high of $107.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.1406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

