United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 1.53% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDIV. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 109.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 528,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,664,000 after purchasing an additional 276,259 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 96.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 492,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,213,000 after purchasing an additional 242,206 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 204.4% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 218,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 146,379 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 103.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $797,000.

WDIV stock remained flat at $$67.91 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,597. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.64. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $69.38.

