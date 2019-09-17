United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 857 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth $27,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Allstate by 100.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.92.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 30,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total transaction of $3,087,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,450.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $228,351.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,836 shares of company stock valued at $13,071,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.03. 555,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,135. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $109.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

