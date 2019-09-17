United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 97,628 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97,628 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 274,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 29,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period.

BKLN remained flat at $$22.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. 35,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,337,507. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

