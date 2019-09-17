United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Up 8.9%

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) shares shot up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.61, 136,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 212% from the average session volume of 43,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Kenneth M. Reed acquired 208,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

United States Antimony Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

