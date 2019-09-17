Universe Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. Universe has a total market capitalization of $298,760.00 and approximately $751.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, Universe has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Universe alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000154 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000172 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Universe Profile

Universe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 90,088,534 coins and its circulating supply is 78,888,534 coins. Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw. Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.