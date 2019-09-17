US Bancorp DE Buys 3,965 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.10% of Masco worth $11,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 111.6% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 94.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

MAS traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $41.19. 3,911,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,134. Masco Corp has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 792.80% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at $13,016,314.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

