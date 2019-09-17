US Bancorp DE Buys 7,674 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of Lamb Weston worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Lamb Weston by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 114,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 16,625 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Lamb Weston by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 163,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 60,424 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in Lamb Weston by 507.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LW traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.53. 9,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,788. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average of $67.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.17.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 402.03%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 24.84%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

