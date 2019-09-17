US Bancorp DE Sells 37,560 Shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.15% of KT worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in KT by 89.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KT in the second quarter worth $160,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in KT in the second quarter worth $166,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KT in the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in KT by 31.8% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

KT stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. KT Corp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered KT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

