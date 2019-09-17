US Bancorp DE Sells 7,347 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Baidu were worth $9,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 604.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,576,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $185,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,573 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,367,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $277,895,000 after buying an additional 930,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,784,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,602,096,000 after buying an additional 653,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,328,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,933,000 after buying an additional 535,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,001,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,583,000 after buying an additional 499,128 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA set a $138.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Macquarie set a $131.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $135.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.06.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.81. 196,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,559,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.73. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $234.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

