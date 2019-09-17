USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.88

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.88 and traded as high as $9.05. USA Truck shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 2,055 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on USAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $16.00 price objective on shares of USA Truck and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $78.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). USA Truck had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $133.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.20 million. Equities analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy W. Guin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,452.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason R. Bates purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 34,896 shares of company stock valued at $289,084 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USAK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 26.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 977,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 203,620 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 213.6% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 271,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 184,736 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the second quarter worth $1,159,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 79.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 74,575 shares during the period. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the second quarter worth $708,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK)

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

