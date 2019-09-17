Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Shares Gap Down to $82.39

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $82.77, but opened at $82.39. Valero Energy shares last traded at $84.56, with a volume of 224,845 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.88. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

