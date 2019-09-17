Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VVV. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

NYSE VVV traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,596. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 80.89%. The business had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Boston Partners raised its position in Valvoline by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,117,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,985,000 after purchasing an additional 424,373 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth $11,388,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth $29,295,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Valvoline by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 817,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 370,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

