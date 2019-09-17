Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.08. 461,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,314. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.73. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $121.21.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

