Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 345,840 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,098,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,840 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.52% of Honeywell International worth $9,445,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.24. 1,233,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.58.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

