Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 275,250 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,214,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,250 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 0.6% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.15% of Boeing worth $14,638,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 554.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Boeing by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $383.38. 157,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The stock has a market cap of $213.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.92 and a 200 day moving average of $365.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $460.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.65.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

