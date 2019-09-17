Vanguard Group Inc. Has $10.94 Billion Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,334,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 640,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Medtronic worth $10,940,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $401,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,000.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $8,893,530.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,914 shares of company stock valued at $10,315,651. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.28. The stock had a trading volume of 194,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,071. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.01. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $111.24. The firm has a market cap of $147.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

