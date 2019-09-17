Vanguard Group Inc. Has $18.31 Billion Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,142,604 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 0.7% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.28% of Walt Disney worth $18,307,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $136.06. The stock had a trading volume of 275,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,304. The company has a market capitalization of $248.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.26.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $6,938,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,223 shares of company stock worth $20,885,881 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.