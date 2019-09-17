Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,167,143 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,367,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.87% of CVS Health worth $5,578,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,328,099 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $998,699,000 after acquiring an additional 205,275 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,426,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $670,172,000 after buying an additional 340,315 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 12,269,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $668,579,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,316,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $616,626,000 after buying an additional 491,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,107,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $387,312,000 after buying an additional 632,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,003,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,257,627. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $82.15. The company has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Standpoint Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.