Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 126,738 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,901,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.24% of Simon Property Group worth $6,534,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,304,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,217,000 after acquiring an additional 62,150 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $166,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 358,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,251,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 775,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,916,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.58.

NYSE:SPG traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.07. The company had a trading volume of 33,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.64. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $145.42 and a twelve month high of $191.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 63.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.25%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.