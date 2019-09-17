Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000.

VOE stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.69. The stock had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,611. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.59 and a 1-year high of $116.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.67.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

