Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.71. 526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,342. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.96. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $107.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.99.

