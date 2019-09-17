Verasity (VRA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $887,657.00

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Verasity has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. Verasity has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $887,657.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00013721 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010110 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,507,985,560 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

