Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.75.

VET has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. GMP Securities downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$39.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

TSE VET traded down C$1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,077. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.41. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.18 and a twelve month high of C$43.91.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.37). The business had revenue of C$428.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$436.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.89%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.