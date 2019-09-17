Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615,505 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.0% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.41% of Visa worth $25,507,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.8% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.6% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,900,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $850,410,000 after purchasing an additional 305,148 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 613,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $106,519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.71. 376,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,006,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.70. The stock has a market cap of $351.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $187.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

In other news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

