VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 202.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.54.

3M stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.03. 1,336,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,599. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $154.00 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

