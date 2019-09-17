VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,878 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 8,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 55,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 13,723 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,122 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 276,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,972,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.56.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.10. The company has a market capitalization of $329.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.39. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $118.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,306. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

