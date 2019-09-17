VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Alphabet by 21.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $9,728,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 48.5% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 310 shares in the company, valued at $372,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total transaction of $64,342.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $462,313.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,744 shares of company stock worth $4,480,345. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.93.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $5.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,225.45. 41,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,326. The stock has a market cap of $859.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,193.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,165.77. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.