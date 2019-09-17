VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBSI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,927,000 after acquiring an additional 101,765 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 769.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,666,000 after acquiring an additional 577,959 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 569,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

In other news, Director Mary K. Weddle purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $80,937.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,397.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.60. 108,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,357. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.13 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.29 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 55.51%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

