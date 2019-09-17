VisionX (VNX) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, VisionX has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. VisionX has a total market capitalization of $685,328.00 and approximately $81,010.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VisionX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, LBank and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00211756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.25 or 0.01243671 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00094492 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00016289 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020284 BTC.

About VisionX

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,600,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org.

VisionX Token Trading

VisionX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VisionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

