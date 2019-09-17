Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) Trading Up 1.8%

Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) shares were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13, approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 10,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 12.40 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The company has a market cap of $111.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.99.

Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

