Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Vitec Group (LON:VTC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

VTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Vitec Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Vitec Group from GBX 1,225 ($16.01) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

LON VTC opened at GBX 1,210 ($15.81) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $547.99 million and a P/E ratio of 18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,105.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,138.30. Vitec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,430 ($18.69).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Vitec Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

In other Vitec Group news, insider Richard Tyson acquired 2,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,124 ($14.69) per share, for a total transaction of £29,830.96 ($38,979.43). Also, insider Ian P. McHoul acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,118 ($14.61) per share, with a total value of £55,900 ($73,043.25).

Vitec Group Company Profile

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

