Vivid Coin Price Up 26.1% Over Last 7 Days (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vivid Coin has a market capitalization of $104,320.00 and $5.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vivid Coin has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vivid Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00206267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.37 or 0.01223195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00093232 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00016011 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020644 BTC.

Vivid Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 6,151,529 coins and its circulating supply is 5,938,322 coins. Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app. The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

Vivid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vivid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vivid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.