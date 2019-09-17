VULCANO Market Capitalization Achieves $224,176.00 (VULC)

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. One VULCANO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinExchange and Crex24. VULCANO has a market cap of $224,176.00 and $211.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VULCANO has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VULCANO Coin Profile

VULC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin. The official website for VULCANO is vulcano.io. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VULCANO

VULCANO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VULCANO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VULCANO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

